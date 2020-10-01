AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 224,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 601,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 91,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.