AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,512 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 32.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $20,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.85, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

