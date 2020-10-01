AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $503.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTBI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.