AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,379 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,316 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,881,000 after purchasing an additional 830,206 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,463,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $23,868,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,062 shares during the period.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $11.89 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $957,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.