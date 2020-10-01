AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SunPower worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in SunPower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

SPWR opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.81 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

