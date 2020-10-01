AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 123,807 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE UNFI opened at $14.87 on Thursday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.