AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 172,933 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172,933 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of OraSure Technologies worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $12.17 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $870.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

