AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 300,602 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of SunPower worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in SunPower by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunPower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SunPower by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 81,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $12.51 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

