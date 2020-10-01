AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 550,068 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550,068 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,776,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

