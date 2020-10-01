AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nelnet by 38.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nelnet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nelnet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 72.70 and a quick ratio of 72.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.