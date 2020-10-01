AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,298 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $500,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

