AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,431 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

