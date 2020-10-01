AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $38.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $657.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts purchased 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,588 shares of company stock worth $684,053. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

