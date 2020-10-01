AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,866,000 after buying an additional 6,054,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,710 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,210,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 818,198 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 877,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the period. Finally, venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,437,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $500,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

