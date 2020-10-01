AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Unitil worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 43.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unitil by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unitil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $579.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

