ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal for the third quarter and 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company is reducing costs and expanding its advanced high strength steel product line under the Action 2020 program. ArcelorMittal’s efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. Further, the company is expanding its steel-making capacity. It also remains focused on shifting to high added value products, including automotive steel line. However, ArcelorMittal faces some challenges in the European market. The company is facing headwinds from weak demand and softening global economic growth. Further, global steel prices are witnessing weakness. Moreover, the steel industry is affected by global production overcapacity. Lower production and shipments are also impacting the company’s margins.”

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of MT stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.