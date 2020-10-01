Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $1.16. Artelo Biosciences shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 127,590 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

About Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.