AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

ALOT opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of -114.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AstroNova by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

