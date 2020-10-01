Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,913 shares of company stock worth $4,249,278. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,353 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 142.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

