Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

BCEL stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.27.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,177.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $736,046 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

