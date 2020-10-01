Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.
BCEL stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.27.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,177.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $736,046 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
