Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

AVTR stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

