Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 33,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAR opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.