Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

