AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 121,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

AZRX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

