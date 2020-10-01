BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE SYS PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

