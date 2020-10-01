Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 180,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,557 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 185,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

