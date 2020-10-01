Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMA. HSBC raised Banco Macro from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $957.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 558.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

