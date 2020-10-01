Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.14 ($3.69) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.54 ($2.99).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

