Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.