Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 227.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 19.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $7,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $174.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.34. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $179.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

