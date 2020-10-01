Bank of Montreal Can Has $60,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

ANF opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $868.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

