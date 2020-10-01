Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,212 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 252.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05.

