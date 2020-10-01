Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 21,516 Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 in the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $885.49 million, a PE ratio of 333.69 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

