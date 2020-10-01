Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 39,764 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CETV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 366,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

CETV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.28. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 33.21%.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

