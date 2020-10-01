Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 80.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 180.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

FDBC stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.48 million and a PE ratio of 21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

