Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities cut shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

