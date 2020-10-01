Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,000 Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of YPF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YPF. State Street Corp increased its position in YPF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,554,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 382,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in YPF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in YPF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 517,844 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in YPF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,122,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HSBC cut shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

YPF stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. YPF SA has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

