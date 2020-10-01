Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,139 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $186.15 million, a P/E ratio of -63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.78. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $27.79.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

