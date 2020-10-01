Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,973 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,061,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,809,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,654,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

