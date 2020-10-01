Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $158,118.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $62,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,253 shares of company stock worth $1,231,335. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

