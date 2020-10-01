Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,225.00. Insiders sold 6,505 shares of company stock worth $144,730 in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.98 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

