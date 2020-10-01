Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Equity BancShares worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 93.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,475 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQBK opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Equity BancShares Inc has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

