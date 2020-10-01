Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $20.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

