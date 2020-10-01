Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Barclays boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

GTES stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.99. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

