Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Franklin Covey worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 452,998 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

