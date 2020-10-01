Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

IBDU stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

