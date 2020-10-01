Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.17 Million Position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Benefitfocus worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

