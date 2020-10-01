Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.18 Million Position in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of GlobalSCAPE worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GlobalSCAPE by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlobalSCAPE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSB opened at $9.48 on Thursday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

