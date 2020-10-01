Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of LendingClub worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 125,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 67,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LC opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. LendingClub Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

