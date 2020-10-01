Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Gold Resource worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

